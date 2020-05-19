New emergency programs to help Pennsylvanians during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa, – The state is trying to help more Pennsylvanians during this pandemic through new emergency programs.

The LIHEAP Recovery Crisis program launched this week, and helps low-income Pennsylvanians with their utility costs.

The Emergency Assistance program helps eligible families with basic needs through a one-time payment.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program was extended to help families whose children receive free and reduced priced meals at school.

“These programs are needed for many in the best of times, and they are critical in the worst. There should be no guilt or shame in asking for or accepting that help,” said Teresa Miller, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

Here’s where you can sign up for all of these programs.