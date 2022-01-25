New free COVID testing site in Juniata County helps those who live in rural areas

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — To help people in rural communities curb the spread of COVID, a new testing site is available in Juniata County.

The county has a population of more than 23,000 people and in the rural areas, it can be tough to get the much-needed resources to help reduce the spread of COVID.

John Arbogast says he’s fully vaccinated but hasn’t been feeling like himself lately. Arbogast decided to get tested not only to protect himself from COVID but also his loved ones.

“I have two son’s and the last thing I would want to do is give it to them,” Arbogast said.

Arbogast lives in the rural area of Perry County, just 20 minutes away from Juniata County. He says to have this free testing site at the Cedar Grove Brethren in Christ Church is helpful to know his COVID status.

“I think the more people get tested the better obviously if you test positive if you want to stay away from other people,” Arbogast said.

“So if you’ve tested positive you will get a phone call in about three to four days if you’re tested negative you will get an email in about five to seven days,” RN team leader Craig Chance said.

The State Department of Health reports that in Juniata County 41% of people are fully vaccinated and at the free testing site, health leaders say they’ve tested about 60 patients.

“Some people are curious, they don’t know what the site was so when they come up and ask hey, what are you guys doing here? We tell them that it is a COVID-19 testing site some people stay and get tested some people just drive off,” Chance said.

Workers with AMI healthcare say they will still be set up even if some days are slow but folks must do their part and get tested.

“To kind of have a grip on spreading the pandemic even more than how it is, to get tested and to know your status, once people know their status it’s kinda assuring to know they will follow CDC guidelines,” Chance said.

This free testing site at the church runs through Saturday, January 29th.

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 am to 6 pm.

Saturday 9 am till 2 pm.

Cedar Grove Brethren in Christ Church – 287 Deerville Rd, Mifflintown, PA 17059.

Workers say you don’t have to live in Juniata County to get your free test.