New partners join Pennsylvania’s fight against the coronavirus as health leaders warn of a holiday surge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New partners join Pennsylvania’s fight against the coronavirus as health leaders warn that we may see a holiday surge.

Today Secretary of Health Dr. Levine says pharmacies are joining our state’s effort to get people vaccinated.

She says this week they’ll be coordinating with around 120 skilled nursing facilities to vaccinate the people who live and work there.

She also says more than 72,000 healthcare workers in Pennsylvania have been vaccinated so far and hospitals are getting more doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine this week.

Levine says the vaccine roll out is going well so far but it’s still a long process.

“What is still clear is this vaccination process will take some time and it’s particularly dependent on how much vaccine we will receive each week from the federal government.”

Levine also says she’s concerned about a holiday surge in cases afterChristmas and is asking people to continue to take precautions.

Tonight at 5 and 6 I’ll have more updates about Pennsylvania’s vaccination plans and how it will impact restrictions in our state.