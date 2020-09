HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors at UPMC say Covid-19 patients are getting better faster — all because of new treatments.

Recent data from an international UPMC trial shows a steroid reduces the odds of death or duration someone spends on life support.

Doctors say Covid-19 testing is up, but the positivity rate is only slightly higher than in the spring.

Death rates are trending down and daily discharges outpacing hospitalizations.