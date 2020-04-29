New virtual activities page from Visit Hershey-Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s a new place online that offers information on virtual activities around the area.

The virtual fun and activities section on the Visit Hershey-Harrisburg website features virtual tours and events. There are also scavenger hunts, coloring pages, crossword puzzles and word searches for the kids.

“We really wanted to keep the Hershey, Harrisburg region top of mind, and also people are looking for something to do, especially with their kids,” said Sue Kunisky, Vice President of Operations, Visit Hershey and Harrisburg.

Tourism officials are continuing to add activities to the web page.