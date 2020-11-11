Northern Middle School moves to online learning due to positive COVID-19 cases

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Northern Middle School announced the transition to online learning from Nov. 12 until Nov. 16 due to many confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Earlier in the week Northern School District administrators received information regarding multiple COVID-19 cases at the middle school building, and due to the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases throughout Pennsylvania, decided it was in the district’s best interest to limit the spread.

Northern SD Superintendent Steve Kirkpatrick said in a letter sent to families that the closure aligns with the Recommendations for Pre-K to 12 Schools that experience cases of COVID-19 in their buildings.

“We are following sound protocols aligned with expert health guidance, and we are doing everything we can to minimize risk and ensure the learning process can continue,” Kirkpatrick said in his statement.

Kirkpatrick also explained that on Monday, Nov. 16 the school district would re-evaluate the situation and determine if it was safe to reopen the middle school for in-person learning.