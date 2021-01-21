Nurses CARE Act aims to benefit long-term care and senior living facilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Republican Congressman Fred Keller joined Democrat Congresswoman Susan Wild to reintroduce the Nurses CARE Act which will ensure that long-term care and senior living facilities maintain adequate staffing levels.

The move would allow temporary nursing aides to retain their certification status after the COVID-19 emergency declaration has been lifted.

The bill would specifically provide states the flexibility to substitute certification courses and other evaluations for on-the-job experience.

“Congress must act swiftly to protect our seniors, and that includes shoring up the workforce pipeline for essential healthcare workers who have answered the call during the pandemic,” Keller said. “In Pennsylvania alone, more than 4,000 temporary nurse aides have joined the ranks of our front-line healthcare workers. Their on-the-job experience should be counted toward certification.”

As it stands, critical workforce shortages could be imminent among America’s healthcare providers.

“Since this pandemic began, so many have joined our nursing homes and long-term care facilities in their hour of extreme need—and they deserve their work and on-the-job training to be fully recognized,” Wild said. “I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan, commonsense piece of legislation to help prevent critical health care shortages or gaps in Pennsylvania and ensure those who answered the call to get our most vulnerable through this emergency have a pathway for full-time employment once this pandemic ends.”