Nursing home workers demand changes from Pa. Dept. of Health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Vaccinations have made dramatic improvements in Pennsylvania nursing homes, but workers say there’s still a crisis on the inside that they need help to fix.

A group of nursing home workers rallied at the Capitol steps in Harrisburg on Friday afternoon demanding changes from the state Department of Health.

They say they’re dealing with major staffing issues and they want state leaders to help by updating regulations so that caregivers can spend more hours per shift with each senior.

They’re also asking for better pay and benefits.

They want protections for homes that get sold to new owners.

These were all problems that existed before the pandemic, but they say the virus tearing through nursing homes had major consequences.

Jackilyn Burkett has been a nursing home worker for 20 years. She says these changes are long overdue.

“Not just today or tomorrow, it needed done 10 years ago. I really hope, I really hope that they do hear us and they make that change,” Burkett said.

There were also similar rallies held at the same time by nurses in Philadelphia, Erie, Beaver, and Allentown.