Nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the Mid-State are receiving their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday has become a big day for senior care facilities across the Mid-State as they get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been especially susceptible to COVID-19. Finally, residents and healthcare workers are getting some of their first doses of the vaccine.

At Landis Homes in Lancaster County, they requested more than 200 doses of the vaccine. Some of that number does include the 84 residents they have in skilled nursing care.

Residents and healthcare workers at the facility are not required to take the vaccine but those who get the vaccine today will get a second dose on January 18, 2021.

That date is also important because, at Landis Homes, that’s when those who didn’t take the vaccine the first time or those who didn’t get it today will have another chance to get vaccinated.