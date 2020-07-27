Online ticket refund problems

Having trouble getting refunds for tickets to events you bought before the pandemic? According to the state Attorney General’s office, they’ve received 94 complaints since March about online ticket sales.

Gib Morrissey just got his $400 plus refund Sunday for tickets to a hockey game that was cancelled because of the pandemic, but it took months of back and forth emails before getting his money back. Morrissey bought two Flyers tickets through online ticket vendor Seat Geek for a game back in March. At the end of May, the NHL announced all unplayed games were cancelled. According to Seat Geek’s website, if an event is cancelled, you’ll be refunded the full purchase price or issued a credit.

“They said, hey no problem, it’s 100 percent guarantee that you’ll get your money back. You’ll receive an email notification within two weeks explaining what to do,” said Morrissey.

Two weeks went by and Morrissey said he didn’t get an email, so he reached out again, and was told it would take up to 30 days, because of an overwhelming number of requests. He waited a month and still nothing. That’s when he notified the Better Business Bureau and the state Attorney General’s office.

“There’s a lot of folks out there feeling that same frustration and it’s hard because who’s your advocate? Who’s going to be that voice for you to get your money back and I have to say, just go through the necessary steps,” said Morrissey.

Four days later, on Sunday, he got his refund.

“I’m only going to guess it was BBB. I don’t know because I never received any confirmation email or anybody reaching back to me saying, hey did you get your money back,” said Morrissey.

Ticketmaster has a similar policy for a cancelled event and Stub Hub says you’ll receive a coupon worth 120% of your original order to be used by the end of 2021.

We reached out to Seat Geek about their policy and why it took so long for Morrissey to get his money back, and haven’t heard back yet.