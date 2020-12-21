Over 30,000 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine delivered to 22 additional Pa. hospitals on Monday

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday afternoon, the Wolf Administration announced that 22 additional Pennsylvania hospitals received the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine. Over 30,000 doses were delivered and will be distributed to Pa. healthcare workers.

To date, 109 hospitals have received the first doses of a COVID vaccine statewide, as a part of the state’s interim COVID-19 distribution plan.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the following hospitals that received the Pfizer-Biontech COVID vaccine on Monday include:

Aria Health-Bucks, Bucks County;

Crozer Hospital, Delaware County;

Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Delaware County;

Geisinger Lewistown, Mifflin County;

Geisinger Medical Center, Montour County;

Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Luzerne County;

Grand View Hospital; Bucks County;

Highlands Hospital, Fayette County;

Lankenau Medical Center (Main Line Health System), Montgomery County;

Lehigh Valley Health Network; Lehigh County;

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Cumberland County;

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Dauphin County;

Reading Hospital, Berks County;

Saint Clair Memorial Hospital, Allegheny County;

Saint Vincent Hospital, Erie County;

Sharon Regional Medical Center, Mercer County;

St. Mary Medical Center, Bucks County;

The Medical Center at Woods, Bucks County;

UPMC Saint Margaret, Allegheny County;

UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, Allegheny County;

Washington Hospital, Washington County; and

Wilkes Barre General Hospital.

In addition, at least 51 Pa. hospitals will receive the Moderna vaccine this week, nearly three days after the FDA approved emergency-use of the vaccine. On Monday morning, Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine outlined the state’s plan to distribute the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to long-term and skilled nursing facilities.

Additionally, on Monday, the state confirmed over 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania between Sunday and Monday and reported over 6,000 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

Dr. Levine advised the general public to be patient while healthcare workers, COVID patients, and individuals at high-risk of exposure continue to become immunized.

The second phase of the state’s vaccination plan includes distributing the second dose of the COVID vaccine to ensure Pennsylvanians become fully immunized within the next 21-28 days.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.