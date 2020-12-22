Pa. Congressman John Joyce receives COVID-19 vaccine, urges confidence in its lifesaving potential

WASHINGTON, DC. (WHTM) — On Monday, Dr. John Joyce, a Pa. Congressman representing the 13th District, received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine–one of many politicians to receive the vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administrated granted emergency-use of the vaccine nearly two weeks ago.

According to Dr. Joyce, the vaccine is safe and effective, and encourages his constituents and colleagues to get the vaccine, as well, when it becomes readily available to the general public.

He is not only confident in the lifesaving potential of the vaccine, but said last week the immunization process could ensure continuity of government operations.

“As a doctor, I want to lead by example. While I would never ask Americans to place blind trust in the U.S. government, I have faith in American exceptionalism and innovation,” said Dr. Joyce. “Operation Warp Speed has harnessed the full power of America’s health care heroes, the scientific community, private industry, and the federal government to produce a safe and effective vaccine.”

Dr. Joyce also understands that while distrust in government is high, his constituents need not worry about the legitimacy of the vaccine or his confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.

“All COVID-19 vaccines are subject to the same rigorous safety, quality, and efficacy screenings as any other modern vaccine,” said Dr. Joyce.

Since September, Congressman Joyce has pledged to receive the vaccine once he became eligible. According to a statement released by Joyce’s team, “most recently, he introduced bipartisan legislation to raise public awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine, combat misinformation, and build confidence in its lifesaving potential.”