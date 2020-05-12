Pa. Counseling Services adding staff to help new wave of patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Counseling Services is adding staff to be able to provide mental health and addiction resources to more people. The agency has seen a spike in patients since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Professionals expect the number of people reaching out for help continue to rise.

“I give them all those resources,” said Frank Burnside, a certified recovery specialist at Pennsylvania Counseling Services. “We go over and above because it’s very easy for people to slip away.”

Burnside knows, because he’s been in recovery for 35 years.

The Millersville resident is encouraging people to stay engaged in their programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“He said, ‘this week I’ve been so depressed because I’m at home. I’m not around anyone,’ and he said, ‘I can’t wait until we can go into one of those church basement and drink coffee and hug somebody and shake a hand,” said Burnside.

Professionals admit navigating a future when so much is unknown is difficult. So is the lack of group meetings many seeking help for mental health or addiction depend on.

“There’s not as much accountability,” said Mandy Newmaster, a licensed social worker and the director at Renaissance Crossroads. “There’s not as much human connection. When someone gives you a hug and they’re glad to see you, that gives you a feeling.”

But there are still options that can make a difference and keep people on track.

“Let yourself feel what you’re feeling. Acknowledge your feelings,” said Newmaster. “This is tough for everybody, but don’t let yourself get stuck in that negative spot. Reach out for help.”

Pennsylvania Counseling Services is scheduling as many group and individual zoom meetings as possible.

Locations are still taking in-person appointments too. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

The agency, which has 26 mental health and addiction treatment facilities, is adding dozens of workers to deal with an expected new wave of clients because of the pandemic.

“We’re hiring across the board. We’re increasing all of our outpatient therapists,” said Newmaster.

It’s a decision Burnside says could save a life.

“We can help you and we’ll walk right beside you,” said Burnside.

The agency has also reported an increase in overdoses and drug use, which it is hoping can be decreased with these extra resources.