Pa. COVID-19 vaccine allotment increases, many still have questions about distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More vaccines are becoming available, but there’s still a lot of frustration when it comes to booking appointments.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,067,180 doses have been administered to 850,819 Pennsylvanians.

That includes 634,458 people who received their first doses and 216,361 people who received both.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the actual number is higher, but there’s a lag in reporting.

Vaccine providers have 24 hours and federal retail and pharmacy partners have 72 hours to report.

This week Pennsylvania was allocated 166,375 doses for people receiving their first shot.

“Pennsylvania also has been allocated 139,875 doses of vaccine to give people their second dose so they can be fully vaccinated,” said Lindsey Mauldin, senior advisor at the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania is holding second doses to ensure everyone is fully protected, despite a federal recommendation not to.

“Right now the demand for vaccine far outweighs the supply but it will catch up,” Mauldin said. “There will be enough vaccine available in the future to vaccinate everyone.”

But lawmakers wanting answers now held a three hour hearing Wednesday morning.

“I’m getting a lot of questions from constituents teachers are saying how come we can’t get vaccinations but other schools are getting vaccinations?” said state Rep. Brad Roae (R-Crawford, Erie.)

Many health systems are frustrated by lack of communication with the state.

“Greater certainty and more time to plan and communicate accurately with our community members will go a long way,” said Susan Friedberg Kalson, CEO of Squirrel Hill Health Center.

Mauldin says three weeks’ notice from the Biden administration instead of one will help, as will more doses being shipped directly to retail pharmacies nationwide starting next week.

“In Pennsylvania, this is the TopCo and Rite Aid pharmacies,” Mauldin said. “We are glad that those doses will be in addition to the amount of vaccine currently being allotted to vaccine providers here in the Commonwealth.”

Even with more shots available, some seniors still don’t know how to connect with providers.

“We’re working to strengthen our 877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) hotline for those who don’t have access to the internet to get a pathway to schedule an appointment,” Mauldin said. “We’re also reaching out to the networks that support seniors to help navigate the process of scheduling an appointment with a local provider.”

The Department of Health is still asking for patience.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is working on logistics for community vaccination sites for when the commonwealth has enough supply.