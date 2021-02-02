Pa. COVID Map changes, no longer shows locations that received doses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine map no longer shows which providers received vaccine doses throughout the state.

According to abc27 News media partner LNP, the map changed over the weekend.

The old map showed green and red dots: Green meant vaccine providers received doses, and red meant no doses.

Now, the map only has blue dots showing vaccine providers available for those looking to get immunized, not whether or not doses were received at those locations.

A state health department spokesperson says the map changed because, in many cases, only those providers know if they have available appointments.

