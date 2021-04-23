Pa. Democrat expresses concern about Farm Show PPE stockpile

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PPE stockpile stored at the Pa. Farm Show Complex continues to get attention from lawmakers — this time one of Governor Wolf’s fellow Democrats.

State Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks) was appointed to serve on the Farm Show Commission for the past two years.

She saw the PPE supplies for herself and penned a letter to Governor Wolf on Friday, ultimately expressing her concerns.

Although she is thankful Pennsylvania has so much PPE, Schwank also says the venue is nowhere near ready to resume hosting events in order to bring in revenue.

She wants the state Agricultural Department to consider opening up vacant areas.

The Harrisburg-Hershey Visitor’s Bureau estimates the Farm Show pandemic closures have cost the region more than $200 million.

The question regarding the PPE stockpile’s future has been raising concern over the past several months. Earlier in the week Pa. Republicans sparred with the Governor over a theory that the stockpile was burned in an incinerator.

The Governor’s Office claimed the lawmakers’ narrative was made up of “lies” and “conspiracy theories,” later stating that COVID medical supplies were destroyed, but not the PPE.