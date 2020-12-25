Pa. Department of Agriculture orders 61 restaurants to stop indoor dining

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state Department of Agriculture has ordered 61 restaurants across Pennsylvania to stop indoor dining for defying COVID-19 mitigation orders.

Indoor dining is banned through Jan. 4, 2021. Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine continue to urge Pennsylvanians to stay home, wear a mask, and socially distance to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Out of the 61 restaurants cited in Pennsylvania, 17 of them are in the Midstate. Specifically, Dad’s garage Grill & Burger in Cumberland County, 230 Cafe in Dauphin County, and Park City Diner in Lancaster are among the restaurants cited.

According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture, from Dec. 12 through Dec. 23, the department has issued 180 warning letters and closed 61 restaurants by order, after confirming these local businesses were in violation of the Governor’s mitigation order.

The restaurants ordered to close in-person dining can still operate with take-out and delivery services, as well as outdoor dining.