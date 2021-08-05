Pa. Department of Corrections taking extra steps to protect inmates from COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is taking additional steps to protect those who are incarcerated from COVID-19.

Starting on Monday, August 9, inmates will be separated into different housing units based on their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to have in-person visitations.

“As we learn more about the highly contagious nature of the virus and its variants, it is critically important for the DOC to take proactive measures to keep our population safe,” DOC Secretary John Wentzel said. “Those who are vaccinated are protected by the vaccine, and we are working to protect those who choose not to be vaccinated by limiting contact with potential carriers of the virus.”

According to a press release, approximately 78% of the state prison population is fully vaccinated while 21% are not. As of August 3, there are 47 active cases of COVID-19 in the state prison system.