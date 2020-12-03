Pa. Department of Education confirms all required schools have completed attestation form

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced on Thursday all public schools in the 63 counties where coronavirus spread has been substantial in the past 14 days has submitted an attestation form.

The attestation form requirement was imposed following Governor Tom Wolf’s Nov. 17 announcement of targeted COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Pre-K through 12 public schools.

Due to a rise of COVID-confirmed cases in Pa. communities and substantial transmission levels, the state health department required public schools to sign a form proving they are adhering to the new regulations, specifically DOH face-covering protocols and proper handling of confirmed cases in buildings.

Originally public schools in 59 counties were included in this announcement, but the number of counties increased to 63 last week.

The attestation form ultimately required public schools that continued to provide in-person learning in these high-risk areas to commit to proper safety and health regulations set in place by the DOH.

According to a statement released by the Pa. DOE, “While PDE recommends fully remote learning for school entities in [areas of substantial spread], the attestation form creates a path for those that want to continue to provide any in-person instruction.”

Schools were also required to post their attestation form on their website for public viewing.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs please visit the Department of Education’s website.