Pa. Department of Health adds COVID-19 testing site in Westmoreland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the opening of a COVID-19 testing site in Westmoreland County beginning on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The drive-thru and indoor testing clinic will be held in the parking lot of the Hillcrest Shopping Center PNC Bank in Westmoreland County. Dr. Levine and the Pa. Department of Health added this site to help contain the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

The department has signed a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide testing in communities throughout the state. Testing sites have already been opened to Centre, Columbia, Indiana, Berks, Northumberland, Lebanon, and Huntindon counties with the help of AMI.

The need for a testing site is determined by total number of COVID-confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 people, as well as the specific location of outbreaks throughout Pennsylvania.

As of Nov. 6, Westmoreland County has the 20th-highest percent of COVID-19 positivity in the state with 7.2 percent.

Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday, Nov. 7 until Wednesday, Nov. 11.

