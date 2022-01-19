Pa. Department of Health adds more COVID testing sites to meet increasing demand

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the demand for COVID tests continuing to rise, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced the opening of numerous sites across the commonwealth. The additional testing sites can be found in Berks, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Crawford, Greene, Mifflin, and Pike Counties.

“This week more Pennsylvanians will have access to these free testing sites than ever before as we continue to leverage resources and provide the support needed through our partnership with AMI at 9 different locations,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “These sites are part of a larger testing effort across the commonwealth that reaffirms the Department of Health’s commitment to working with partners across the state to ensure the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”

The Mifflin County testing site is located at the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy on 1150 Riverside Drive in Lewistown. Testing will be available through Jan. 29 Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 8 a.m. to noon.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

For a complete map of testing sites in Pennsylvania, you can follow the link here.