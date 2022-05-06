PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — In April, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases but not in COVID-19 deaths, according to an update from the DOH.

Last month, an average of 1,333 new COVID cases were reported each day — twice as many as were reported daily in March — for a total of 39,981 cases in April. There were 651 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on May 1, nearly 200 more than the number reported on April 1, according to the DOH.

But, in April, the state saw an average of 14 COVID deaths each day, which is about half of the number of average daily deaths reported in March.

The state health department also saw vaccinations more than double in April following the CDC’s approval of second boosters, with an average of 17,369 shots administered per day.