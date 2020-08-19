PA Department of Health to launch COVID-19 contact tracing app in September

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Wednesday that it is currently using testing a pilot COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app.

COVID Alert PA will be available to users starting in early September. The app will be used in addition to the state’s contact tracing efforts. It is not meant to be a full replacement.

The app will be free and will be available in both the Apple App store and the Google Play store. Downloading the app is completely voluntary, but the department says that the more adults they get to download the app, the more successful they can be in their efforts to curb the virus.

The app does not enable any location services and is designed to be completely anonymous.

If a person tests positive for the virus and has the app downloaded, public health staff will ask the patient to upload their confirmed diagnosis. The app will then send a push alert to any user who came in close with the diagnosed person.

“This innovative solution will not replace our traditional contact tracing process, but it will enhance our COVID-19 response and give residents another tool to stay calm, stay alert and stay safe,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “By utilizing this technology, we can quickly notify more people who have been exposed to COVID-19. We hope when this app is available, Pennsylvanians will do the right thing and download, use it and continue to remain alert as we continue to fight this virus.”

Top Stories: