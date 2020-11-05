Pa. Dept. of Health prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth continue to rise, the focus is also on the race to a vaccine.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine gave an update Thursday on how Pennsylvania will handle distribution.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has submitted its first draft of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to the CDC and now are working on a revision. There will be three phases of distribution with healthcare workers, front line workers, and the vulnerable being in the first phase.

“We don’t know what the timetables of those phases are,” Levine said. “It really depends upon when the vaccines receive the EUA and when the next one does and the distribution from the federal government.”

EUA is emergency use authorization needed from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Levine anticipates the Pfizer vaccine to be the first approved, which needs to be stored at -94 degrees.

Part of the preparation is to make sure hospitals and health systems are ready for that.

“While there is no approved COVID-19 vaccine yet, UPMC is working closely with the state and federal authorities and following Operation Warp Speed guidelines to be fully prepared with all the necessary equipment, supplies, and processes to store vaccines and facilitate a mass vaccination distribution when the time comes. UPMC has experience in mass vaccination distribution. The system planned “Operation One Shot” at multiple facilities where it safely and rapidly administered the seasonal flu vaccine in a short period of time to its health care employees. By testing our mass vaccination distribution process, we have formalized best practices for future vaccination efforts.”

“WellSpan Health is working collaboratively with the Pa Department of Health in preparation for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. We have a multidisciplinary team at WellSpan that meets regularly to plan storage needs, distribution and other factors to be sure we are prepared to expedite the process and vaccinate our frontline healthcare heroes as soon as one becomes available.”

The vaccine won’t be mandatory but the Department of Health hopes millions will get it.

“We’re going to need to work through that vaccine hesitancy which exists…so that is going to be our job and our plan through communication and through interactions…to convince people that are eligible to get the vaccine as it rolls out through the phases to obtain the vaccine,” Levine said.

Levine says it won’t change policies and procedures until enough people are vaccinated that community spread dramatically decreases.

“We need to answer the call to wear a mask. We need to answer the call to wash our hands, social distance and avoid large and small gatherings,” Levine said.

Five out of six vaccines on track to be approved will require two shots.

“We plan to be doing thousands and thousands of vaccinations every day and then again, especially the Pfizer and the Moderna are probably the first two, will need boosters and we’ll need to be scheduling those as well,” Levine said.

Pennsylvania’s timetable all depends on when those vaccines are approved.

