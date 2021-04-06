LIVE NOW: Pa. Dept. of Health discussing COVID-19 testing efforts in the state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin is holding a virtual briefing to discuss COVID-19 testing efforts in Pennsylvania.

COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in recent weeks, and some officials are concerned about losing the progress the state has made in 2021. Vaccinations are being administered by the thousands every single day, and a rise in numbers is a cause of concern for some that think people may be loosening their efforts to stay safe.

Some COVID-19 protocols for businesses and restaurants were lifted on Sunday, April 4, which shows a sign that there may be light at the end of the tunnel as we get closer to all adults being vaccinated.

Individuals in Phase 1B are now eligible to be vaccinated, the next step in the recently-revised vaccination plan that aims to have all adults in the state eligible to schedule a vaccination starting April 19. Gov. Wolf announced this plan to align with President Joe Biden’s call to ramp up vaccinations in the country.

The press conference is set to begin at 11 AM and the video will be available above.