Pa. DOH announces transition to new ‘VaccineFinder’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine finder for Pennsylvanians.

“Our goal is to make it quick and easy for people to get vaccinated and to help overcome any hesitancy,” Acting Secretary Alison Beam said. “We know that some people may be looking for a certain brand of vaccine or want to know which locations have vaccine in stock. This transition provides the best information to Pennsylvanians who want to get vaccinated as we work to reach at least 70 percent of adults vaccinated.”

The tool allows users to select their preference from the Moderna COVID vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID vaccine.

Users simply input a 5-digit Zip Code and their desired search radius.

Vaccines.gov is a free, online service developed by Boston Children’s Hospital, the United States Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Department says the tool provides the latest vaccine availability at providers and pharmacies across the United States, adding the trusted website was previously used for other types of vaccines including flu vaccine.

“We believe that access to this next level of information will help people as they make the decision to get vaccinated,” said Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.

The transition to Vaccine Finder also ensures that all vaccine providers in Pennsylvania display on Apple Maps, Google Maps and Facebook.