Pa. DOH says Pfizer ‘booster shots’ immediately available for certain adults

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Less than a week after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) okayed the so-called ‘booster shots’ of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that additional booster shots will be available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated by Pfizer at least six months ago.

“Vaccine providers in Pennsylvania are ready to administer a booster dose of Pfizer to folks who are eligible and already fully vaccinated with Pfizer,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news all to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Last week, Acting Secretary Beam signed an order ensuring vaccine providers would be prepared to start scheduling COVID-19 booster shots upon CDC authorization. The PA DOH adds there will be an adequate supply of the vaccine for eligible individuals but says patients may need to schedule appointments in advance.

The final recommendation from the CDC includes:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine,

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, based on their individual benefits and risks.



Beam says those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for their primary series should await further public health guidance regarding booster doses.

To find a vaccine provider near you, click here.