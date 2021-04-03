Pa. eases COVID restrictions in time for Easter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Restaurants and bars are now just days away from opening with loosened COVID-19 restrictions. Governor Tom Wolf is allowing more people to gather inside these businesses.

Starting Sunday, bars and restaurants will be able to let more people into their doors and have fewer rules about when and how they can serve alcohol.

“We feel it’s a great move in the right direction,” said Matt Kido, Hilton director of sales and marketing. “We’re excited to see progress but there’s still a lot of work to do, long way to go beofre we’re back to normal.”

On Sunday, the curfew for alcohol sales will end and you won’t have to but food with your drinks anymore. Plus, restaurants can open their bar seating again.

“We have people coming in, talking at the bar, meeting friends, said Jason Viscount, Greystone Brew House owner. “It’s nice to be able to get that back.”

Another change, the limit to indoor dining capacity will 75% for restaurants who have self cetified.

“We’re busy, but 50% busy as apposed to 100% busy so we’re excited to see that in the right direction towards 75%,” added Kido.

Some Greystone regulars say with all of these clanging rules, their favorite spot has doena great job adapting safely.

“When we enter here it says’ we’ll keep you safe,’ said Robin Vaneerdo, a Greystone Brew House customer. “I can see that everything happening here tonight keeps us safe.”

The hope is that the customers keep coming so that this struggling industry can get back on its feet.

Indoor events will also be able to hold 25% of their maximum capacity starting Sunday, and outdoor events, 50%.