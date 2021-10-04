Pa. experts say COVID-19 cases holding steady in the state, advise caution over holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — COVID-19 cases are decreasing across most states. In Pennsylvania — at least so far — that does not appear to be the case quite yet. But there is some reassuring news, according to doctors around the Midstate.

“Every pandemic, every epidemic has a spike. It reaches its pinnacle and then it comes down and runs out of hosts which are susceptible,” Dr. Mohammad Ali, infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health, said.

“[COVID-19 cases] are not increasing in number, but they are steady. We are getting the same number of cases that we’ve been getting for the past month or so,” Ali said.

In a statement, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health told abc27 that COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County are remaining consistent or even declining slightly as of last Friday.

“Part of it is because lots of people are getting vaccinated, part of it is because some people got infected and have immunity against it,” Dr. Ali said.

With the holidays coming up and family reunions in sight, Dr. Ali says urged people not to let their guard down.

“On top of COVID-19, we are going to face a host of respiratory illnesses including influenza, which is going to complicate the situation because any respiratory infections, they more or less present the same initial symptoms,” Dr. Ali said.

