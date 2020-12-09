Governor Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is in isolation at home.

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Wolf says in a tweet. “I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.”

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic. As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe,” Wolf says.

This news comes as rumors are swirling around new mitigation efforts being put in place in Pennsylvania.