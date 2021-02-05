Pa. group recruiting volunteers to prepare for mass vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Mary Williams, right, receives an injection of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the mass vaccination centre in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. British scientists are starting a study Thursday, Feb. 4 to test whether shots of different coronavirus vaccines can be used safely, in the world’s first experiment to see if vaccines made by different companies can be used together. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania isn’t at the mass vaccination phase yet, but when we are the South Central Medical Reserve Corps wants to be ready to help get the shots to everyone.

Joseph Cocciardi is the director of the South Central Medical Reserve Corp. He says throughout the pandemic their team of about 400 volunteers has been busy helping out.

From working at nursing homes facing staffing shortages to doing covid testing, to finding ways to get more PPE, whenever county emergency managers call for help they answer.

“The medical reserve corps can come in to be the additional hands and feet and eyes on the scene,” Cocciardi said.

Now they’re recruiting volunteers to train so that when PA is ready to start mass vaccinations they’ll be ready to jump in.

“To be able to solve the current public health emergency in as rapid and as easy a manner as possible,” Cocciardi said.

They’re looking for both volunteers with a medical background and those without to do things like logistics and organization.

Gary Muccio has been a volunteer since before the pandemic started. He works in real estate by day but said he wanted to find a way to give back to his community.

“Just being out there and being able to help and to give back and do something in the midst of this crisis. And not feeling like well what can I do?” Muccio said.

He encourages anyone who wants to help to join.

“Anybody with a generous heart who is willing to give back I think is a good fit,” Muccio said.

“We have a lot of work to do in the next couple of months,” Cocciardi said. “If we all pull together and all use the expertise that we’ve all gained over our careers, hopefully, we can get through the hill or the mound that is the next couple of months with as little problem as possible.”

If you want to sign up as a volunteer with the South Central Medical Reserve Corps you can do that here.