Pa. Health Department reacts to updated CDC mask guidance

(WHTM) — In short, the Health Department says it is following the CDC’s lead.

That means Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors except in certain situations.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam wants to be very clear, the only applies to fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians. Beam also says this is just another incentive for everyone to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

In the meantime, what does this mean for places like Hersheypark or the airport? They don’t quite know yet.

Hersheypark says it will evaluate the new CDC recommendations but for now, if you’re planning to head there this weekend, expect to keep wearing masks.

For Harrisburg International Airport, a spokesperson tells us the Federal mask mandate is currently still in place until September 13, that includes people on planes and inside the airport.

“70% is not a magic number. No one in the public health field has said 70% of people 18 or older need to be vaccinated before you can do away with masks,” House Republican Caucus Spokesperson, Jason Gottesman said. “The CDC certainly didn’t wait for 70% of vaccinations. The White House today told their staff they don’t have to wear masks while on White House grounds at work.”

“Look, I think this is the time for the administration today to follow the science and really get Pennsylvanians moving past this pandemic, help people get back to work, back to school and finding some sense of normalcy,” Gottesman said.

The Health Department and Governor’s Office will have statements soon.

This is an ongoing story. abc27 will continue to update this story as details are provided.