Pa. Health Department unveils digital case investigation tool for COVID contact tracing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health unveiled a new digital case investigation tool to allow for more efficient and timely COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in the state.

According to the health department, the Connect & Protect Form will be used for Pennsylvanians ages 19-64 who reside in counties with their own county or municipal health department.

Prior to the release of this tool, Pennsylvania had over 200 case investigators to contact COVID-confirmed individuals under the age of 19 and above the age of 64.

Now with the addition of the digital case investigation through the Connect & Protect Form, contact tracers will be able to contact people with COVID-19 between the ages of 19 to 64 in order to provide access to the tool and protect against further outbreaks while these individuals are infected.

“This tool enables public health professionals to reach out to more Pennsylvanians in record time, cutting down the time it would typically take to complete a case investigation,” the Department of Health said in a statement.

In addition to following COVID-19 mitigation protocols and downloading the state’s COVID Alert app, Pennsylvanians can work toward preventing the spread of the virus with the use of the new digital case investigation tool.

“We are eager to continue adding tools to our toolbox to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Residents that are diagnosed with COVID-19 will still receive a call from a public health professional, but if they are between 19 and 64, they will be asked to provide their email address to receive the Connect & Protect Form to complete as soon as possible,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Dr. Levine and the Wolf Administration continue to encourage Pennsylvanians to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, wash their hands, and stay home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about the state’s contact tracing efforts, visit the state Department of Health website.