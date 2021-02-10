Pa. Health experts discuss maternal health amidst COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — House Democrats held a policy committee hearing to discuss COVID-19 and maternal health. The hearing focused on the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnant women.

“I truly believe there’s no reason to believe that these vaccines are harmful to pregnant or lactating mothers and their babies,” said Dr. Richard Beigi, president of UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital

However, there’s not much data surrounding pregnant women and the vaccine. Dr. Beigi says that’s caused by a lack of pregnant women included in clinical trials.

“As a result, when other adults have access to rapidly developed drugs or vaccines, expectant mothers must wait years to actually have a robust database,” Dr. Beigi said.

Dr. Paules at Penn State Health is nearing the end of her pregnancy. She recently received the first dose of the vaccine after reports of the new COVID-19 variant.

“At that point, I made the decision to go ahead and get the vaccine and I’ll be due for my second dose next week,” said Dr. Paules, assistant professor of infectious diseases at Penn State Health.

Health experts say it’s up to you to decide if you want to get the vaccine or not and that you should consult with your health care provider.

The pandemic has also caused a lot of stress on people’s mental health, especially women experiencing postpartum depression. Nicole Chaney, a certified nurse-midwife at Reading Hospital hopes lawmakers push for more support for mothers after giving birth.

“Right now we need to focus on legislation that supports parents throughout pregnancy, and the postpartum period and beyond,” Chaney said.

Health experts say they also want to see Medicaid expanded to a year for postpartum care along with more legislation to expand telemedicine.