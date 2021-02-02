Pa. healthcare systems distribute COVID vaccines during inclement weather without major disruptions

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The snowstorm that hit Pennsylvania on Sunday and Monday was the first snowstorm of the vaccination era. The December snowstorm hit as supplies were starting to come in, but before any appointments would have been interrupted.

Despite some appointments needed to be rescheduled due to inclement weather, the overall distribution process was largely unaffected.

The first place where vaccine doses might show up is the airport.

According to Harrisburg International Airport spokesman Scott Miller, just as with road crews, there is not much airport crews can do to fully keep up while snow is coming down an inch or two an hour.

“The cargo flights all got in. We had five arrivals overnight. Odd times. A little later in the morning than typical. But all five flights that we were supposed to have did get in,” Miller assured.

Although the airport never discloses what cargo is on a particular flight, if COVID vaccine doses were on yesterday’s flights there wasn’t a major impact.

As for the major hospital systems, WellSpan provided photos of Brad and Deb Lauderman, Carol Erb and William Parson — all seniors who braved the weather Monday to get vaccinated.

WellSpan kept its centers open until 6:30 p.m. on Monday and rescheduled people who had appointments after that time.

Penn Health said it rescheduled about 140 people who had Monday afternoon appointments at Lancaster General to Friday.

Geisinger Lewistown’s vaccine center closed Monday and reopened at noon on Tuesday. They’re rescheduling people who had Monday appointments.

Similarly, Penn State Health says they’re “in direct contact with patients whose scheduled vaccine appointments were affected by inclement weather and getting them rescheduled in an expedited manner.”



While abc27 News contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health to find out how the storm impacted vaccine distribution, a comment was not provided.

However, local hospital systems say they have adequate supplies right now in terms of being able to vaccinate people with appointments in the coming days.