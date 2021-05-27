Pa. hits vaccination milestone as mitigation orders expected to lift Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania hit a major milestone in vaccinations on Wednesday — 70% of people over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s a turning point that could lead to the end of the masking mandate for everyone and eventually lead to the end of the pandemic altogether.

Governor Tom Wolf said he would lift mask mandates after 70% of the population over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated. That’s about 7.1 million people, according to the state health department.

According to the latest reports, the state is already on track to meet that goal in a matter of weeks — so long as everyone who has that first dose gets their second.

CDC data shows that 52.3% of Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated meaning nearly 18% is still to go.

Just one day later, Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam is set to discuss the COVID-19 mitigation measures that will be lifted on Memorial Day.

All COVID restrictions in the Commonwealth, minus the masks, are expected to be lifted including limits on capacity at indoor and outdoor events.

The move has many small business owners optimistic but disappointed since the orders will not allow them to take full advantage of the holiday weekend.

But Governor Wolf says he is not changing anything.

You can join the press conference live Thursday morning at 11 a.m. by clicking in the player above.