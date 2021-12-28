Pa. Hospitals to receive ‘strike teams’ following Gov. Wolf’s call for federal support

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 27 that Pennsylvania hospitals will receive “strike teams” to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hardest hit by the latest COVID-19 surge.

This comes after Governor Wolf requested support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) back on Dec. 15.

“The federal government has responded to Governor Wolf’s request for additional support for Pennsylvania’s health care system and we are now meeting with them daily to finalize support plans,” Klinepeter said. “At this time, we do know that strike teams will be sent to the commonwealth and are working with our federal partners to identify and confirm exact locations and any additional resources.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The Wolf administration outlined key support areas needed in Pennsylvania to support the state’s healthcare system during the continued battle of COVID-19.

“Any federal assistance will help relieve some pressure on the health system so there is the capacity to treat people who need hospital care,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said.