PA Housing and Finance Agency extends COVID-19 Relief Program in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Housing and Finance Agency is extending its COVID-19 Relief Program until Nov. 4, 2020, giving local tenants two additional weeks to apply for rental assistance.

The COVID-19 Relief Program, provided by York County’s Community Progress Council, allows qualified tenants to apply for up to $750 per month in rental assistance, specifically those whose income has reduced by 30 percent or more since March 1, 2020.

Before the Nov. 4 deadline, tenants and landlords must apply together and submit all three applications and supporting documents. Since the program began, the York CPC has assisted over 200 families with rental assistance.

For more information about the COVID-19 Relief Program and its applications, video tutorials and checklists, visit www.YorkCPC.org/take-action. Applications may be picked up and submitted at York CPC’s main office at 226 East College Ave., as well.

