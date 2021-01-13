Pa. long term care facilities continue to get support from the state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A little more than six months ago the Regional Response Health Collaborative Program was created to support the state’s long-term care facilities, but it ended on Dec. 30.

The program helped staff prepare and respond to outbreaks in these facilities.

The Wolf administration allocated state and federal funding to continue this program but it will be scaled back.

The long-term care task force will field requests for testing, staffing, personal protective equipment (PPE) and onsite assessment.

One of the key differences in this new program is the duration and volume of support which will slightly be scaled back, and that’s due to budget limitations.

The Department of Human Services says it doesn’t have the funds at the state level to fund the program the way it was initially started months ago.

The department says it will continue to work with Congress and the incoming Biden administration to get continued support.