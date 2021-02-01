Pa. officials take “all-hands-on-deck” approach to keep up with snowstorm stamina

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As the snowstorm continues on Monday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have both taken an all-hands-on-deck approach and are prepared for anything that comes the state’s way.

“We are fully engaged,” said Melissa Batula, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration.

As of early Monday evening, their biggest concern is the northeastern region of Pa., where PEMA and PennDOT say they’re expecting two-to-four inches of snowfall per hour–which they consider to be blizzard conditions.

“We have mobilized teams from both the Northwest and the Southwest regions of the state to assist with the hardest-hit areas,” Batula said.

Overall, their advice is the same as always — stay off the roads. What’s different this time is the challenges presented by the stamina of the snowstorm.

“In these kinds of conditions, it’s nearly impossible to keep up fully with that snowfall because of the rate it’s falling. So, that’s why we’ve really been messaging to stay off those roads,” Batula said.

To help combat this, both agencies have moved crews around from different parts of the state where snowfall totals won’t be nearly as high to help clear roadways in communities where snowfall is much greater.

In Carlisle, crews are putting in work to make sure those roads never become impassible.

“Plan accordingly and be prepared in case conditions change rapidly to include potentially becoming stranded in case roadways become impassible,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said.

“We’re going to stay on it. Hopefully, until this is done. We can’t really anticipate that but we do have another crew coming this evening at midnight just to make sure everything is cleaned off and cleared,” said Corey Flythe, water resource manager for Carlisle Borough.

And while many intend to keep their space cleaned and cleared, it’s important to be considerate of your neighbors and other travelers.

“Shoveling snow back onto the roadways, it’s counterproductive, and we ask that they put it up on their yard putting it back on the roadway just makes more of a mess,” said John Bruetsch, public information officer for Cumberland County.

But that’s not their only challenge. What about the desperately needed vaccines that are being transported all over the Commonwealth?

PEMA and PennDOT officials say they’re tracking and have a team of reinforcements to ensure all COVID vaccines arrive to their destination safely.

“Pennsylvania State Police, our county partners from Pennsylvania Emergency Management, the Turnpike Commission — if it’s coming across the Turnpike — as well as PennDot, to be able to make sure that we have the ability to get that valuable commodity to wherever it needs to get to in a timely fashion,” Padfield said.

Above all, state officials say the biggest challenge of this storm is its stamina. Continued snowfall like this does not make their job any easier.