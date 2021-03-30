Pa. outpaced by more than a dozen states opening vaccines to all adults

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks at the press conference. As part of the priority to safely and quickly get more students back in the classroom, Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force today announced that Pennsylvania will use the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for PreK-12 teachers and other school staff. Harrisburg, PA – March 3, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a dozen states will open vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans. But missing from that list – Pennsylvania.

States opening eligibility to anyone ages 16 and older on Monday included Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, North Dakota and Kansas. But Pennsylvanians are still far behind, stuck in Phase 1A.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam says the reason is due in part to Pennsylvania’s high 65-plus population. The state is also working to vaccinate those ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions including Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD and smokers.

At this time, Pennsylvania is 5th in the nation when it comes to the overall number of vaccinations for those 65 and older, but only 44th when you look at vaccinations for those 65 and older for every 100,000 people.

On March 25, Beam signed an amended order that sought to alleviate COVID-19 vaccination congestion essentially guaranteeing eligible recipients an appointment at the time of calling.

The order means vaccine providers could schedule appointments as far into the future as necessary to accommodate Phase 1A individuals. COVID vaccine providers who do not inform Phase 1A individuals of an available appointment could be subject to enforcement.

“While it may seem like a daunting task, it is possible with the hard work and commitment of our trusted providers and the help of the state’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging, that have already been doing a tremendous job partnering with providers,” Acting Sec. Beam said.

When it comes down to it, demand for the vaccine still exceeds the supply, Beam said.

One way or another, all adults in the state will be able to make appointments by May 1 — not necessarily be vaccinated by then, but know when they’ll get their first doses. People “don’t want to know that they’re number 1,000” on a list, she said. “They want to know when their first shot is going to get into their arms.”

Meanwhile, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that she had a recurring feeling of “impending doom” about a potential fourth wave of infections after cases in the U.S. rose 10% over the last week. She pleaded with Americans not to relax preventative practices such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

“Just please hold on a little while longer,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing. Several Northeastern states and Michigan have seen the biggest increases, with some reporting hundreds or thousands more new cases per day than they were two weeks ago.

A new study by the CDC concluded that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 90% effective after two doses, a finding that Walensky said should offer hope.

The rapid expansion has fueled concerns that the number of eager vaccine seekers will far outstrip the available supply of shots, frustrating millions of newly eligible people who have waited since late last year for a chance to get an injection. Other officials have put their faith in a promised glut of vaccines and instead turned their attention to the next challenge: pressing as many people as possible to get the shots so the nation can achieve herd immunity at the earliest opportunity.