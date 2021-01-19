Pa. partners with Rite aid to vaccinate nearly 6,000 long-term care facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Commonwealth and Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid are partnering to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents of certain long-term care facilities beginning January 27.

An estimated 6,000 facilities will be covered through this multi-week effort. These facilities, while prioritized for vaccination in Phase 1A, most are not included in the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program.

“As Pennsylvania and the nation move forward with administering COVID-19 vaccinations, we must ensure that our most vulnerable residents and the dedicated essential workers providing daily care and support are being protected and prioritized,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller.

This effort is separate from the Retail Pharmacy Partnership program, and vaccinations will not take place at Rite Aid retail pharmacies as part of this partnership for DHS-licensed facilities.

Some personal care homes and assisted living facilities were also not enrolled in the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program and will therefore be served by the Rite-Aid partnership for DHS-licensed facilities.

“This partnership will complement efforts being coordinated through the federal pharmacy partnership and ensure we are efficiently and effectively issuing vaccine supply to other critical, priority populations,” added Miller. “We are grateful to Rite Aid for this collaboration and support in protecting vulnerable Pennsylvanians.”