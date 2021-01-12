Pa. Republicans announce House Recovery Task Force to assist businesses impacted by pandemic

Due to the coronavirus the department of treasury is issuing to US citizens economic impact payments known as a stimulus check or tax refund concept.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday state House Republicans talked economic recovery.

They announced the creation of the House Recovery task force.

The task force will focus on the devestation the pandemic has caused for many businesses in Pennsylvania.

“We can help small businesses, we can help grow industries come to Pennsylvania with thoughtful policy and the right approach,” said Rep. Wendi Thomas (R-Bucks). “In the end, this task force will create a roadmap to help our businesses stand strong and truly become the envy of the East.”

The lawmakers say their plan is to find ways to rejuvenate the economy and get people back to work safely.