DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The great mask debate has come to an end, or has it?

The CDC’s updated guidance allows for the mask drop to happen for students at the K-12 level and for all individuals in educational settings.

“I have pretty mixed feelings about it. We are not out of the winter yet and certainly not out of the pandemic for sure,” said Dr. Jessica Ericson, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Ericson says children are drivers of the disease, something UPMC Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John Goldman has said from the start.

“Very few kids have been vaccinated and they tend to drive epidemics, pandemics,” said Goldman

The CDC says school systems can choose whether to require people to wear masks on buses or vans. Central Dauphin School District has already decided to ditch mandatory masking.

In a statement during a meeting on Zoom, a board member announced, “This will remove the section of the health and safety plan to require students and staff to wear masks on buses and other vehicles.”

Other school districts abc27 reached out to are still looking over their health and safety plans.