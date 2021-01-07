Pa. Senate Democrats discuss impact of COVID-19 in state prison system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Senate Democrats held a virtual briefing on the impacts of COVID-19 in the state prison system.

Lawmakers say efforts have been made to release certain inmates, but more needs to be done to prevent inmates from contracting or dying from coronavirus.

Secretary of Corrections Jon Wetzel wants to see legislation to reduce the prison population by another 2,500 inmates to properly social distance.

“The majority of the 39,000 people in state custody are spending this dark winter of COVID-19 largely confined, cut-off, fearful and sick,” said Claire Shubik-Richards, executive director of Pennsylvania Prison Society.

According to the Pa. Department of Corrections, there have been 442 prisoners and 244 staff infected with COVID-19.