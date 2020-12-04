Pa. Senate Democrats unveil $4 billion plan to help with COVID relief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Pa. Senate Democrats unveiled a lofty $4 billion plan to help with COVID relief.

It’s called PA CARES 21.

Lawmakers say Pennsylvanians can’t wait for help from the federal government any longer.

The state legislature is out of session for the year, but Senate Democrats say workers, families and small businesses need assistance now.

The pandemic is only getting worse with case counts and death rates rising, and Senate Democrats are focused on the financial impact of it all.

“We’ve been waiting for the federal government to respond for months now and they haven’t,” said Sen. Vincent Hughes. “We’ve got to step in and that’s what this program is all about.”

The most money will go toward unemployment compensation protection, then assistance for businesses, local governments and education.

“It will make a difference in people’s lives and help us get out the other side of this pandemic with a strong and vibrant economy where we leave noone behind,” said Sen. Steven Santarsiero.

Democrats landed on a $4 billion plan because that’s the approximate amount the Commonwealth received under the federal CARES Act.

$1.3 billion of that was used to help balance the budget, which democrats say was not its intended purpose.

“We targeted that money towards front line public health and safety functions that we needed to make sure were fully funded at the state level in order to help people affected by this pandemic,” said Pa. House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman.

Hughes says the money would be paid back in about 25 years.

“Taking advantage of unprecedented low interest rates, the idea of using surpluses, especially in the rainy day fund needs to be made avaialable to make sure this program is financed,” Hughes said.

Democrats say debt can be paid from liquor control and gaming revenues and personal income or sales tax revenues.

“Their plan would increase the debt held by the taxpayers by the billions, would drain our rainy day fund while our economy is hurting and our state revenues are down,” Gottesman said.

The new session starts Jan. 5 but Senate Democrats say negotiations should start now.