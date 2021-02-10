Pa. slowly getting more vaccines from federal govt., but demand outweighs supplies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The federal government has been increasing vaccine allocations and this week, 175,000 doses are being sent to providers.

The Pa. Department of Health says there are currently not enough vaccines to create a central registration portal or mass vaccination sites for the Commonwealth.

From the state’s perspective, more doses won’t necessarily be diverted to mass vaccination sites like the one Lancaster County just approved.

The Health Department says providers are requesting 705,000 doses, nowhere near what the federal government is allocating.