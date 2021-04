HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 14, there were 5,060 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,092,852. Please note, the lab that began submitting data to the department this week is still getting caught up and submitted an additional 307 positive antigen test results that were collected more than four days ago.

There are 2,580 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 542 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.