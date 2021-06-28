Pa. statewide mask mandate lifted unless you’re on public transportation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The mask mandate in Pennsylvania was lifted on Monday, May 28. However, there are some exceptions.

The Federal Government will continue to require passengers traveling through airports to wear masks. Tim Edwards, the executive director of the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority, says it’s important people are not confused by the lifting of the state mandate.

“People must wear a mask from the time they arrive, and until they get through security,” Edwards said. “They must continue to wear it in the terminal and during their flight.”

Edwards says people will not be let through the security checkpoint without a mask on.

Butch Coleman flew into the Harrisburg International Airport (HIA), from Atlanta, on Monday morning. He says it was his first flight since the pandemic, and he continues to support mask-wearing.

“It took some adjusting,” Coleman said. “I have allergies and I could only remove my mask to drink and eat, but they are the rules we must follow.”

Coleman says he was relieved to get out of the HIA, so he could take his mask off, and get some fresh air.

Richard Farr, the executive director of Capitol Area Transit, says it’s very important that passengers understand they must continue to wear masks on the bus.

“We continue to ask for their patience and understanding,” Farr said. “The bus won’t move until people are wearing masks, and it’s critical that people get to their destinations on time.”

Farr says most people in the transportation industry are looking forward to September 13, when the mask mandate will be lifted for them, too.