Pa. unemployment update: State Department of Labor, Industry addresses delay in pandemic benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Department of Labor and Industry says pandemic unemployment assistance fraud is still causing delays in getting benefits out to some Pennsylvanians.

The state agency is working with an identity verification provider to add an additional layer of security.

As of Monday, only three percent of Pennsylvanians who filed for regular unemployment benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be paid.

If residents are still experiencing problems with contacting unemployment staff, there may be a specific reason why. According to Susan Dickinson, director of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy, the phone lines are busy with new claimants attempting to file for unemployment, as well as claimants who have questions regarding claims they’ve already received.

“We have made great strides with chat and email[…] those are actually very good ways to try and get a hold of us now,” Dickinson said.

The department says its increased staffing from 775 employees at the start of the pandemic to more than 2100 employees.

TOP STORIES